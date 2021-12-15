Horse carriage with groom on it catches fire during wedding procession - check what happens next!

Vadodara: It was a narrow escape for a groom in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district, when he managed to get away, unharmed, after the horse carriage he was riding caught fire! The video, which is now going viral, shows shocking images of the carriage, with the groom and some children, bursting into flames even as 'baraatis' danced and burst firecrackers ahead of the carriage.

As the carriage caught fire, it naturally triggered panic. But thankfully, bystanders rushed to bring fire extinguishers from nearby shops and they managed to put out the flames. The groom and other members of the wedding party managed to escape in time, and even the horse could be freed from the buggy after the fire was doused.

Watch the video here:

According to some media reports, the carriage caught fire because of a fireworks-related accident. According to a report in India Today, the incident pertains to the wedding of one Tejas, son of Shauleshbhai Shah, who lives near Jogeshwari Mahadev temple in the city’s main market. The video shows the canopy of the buggy going up in flames, which naturally sent shockwaves among those gathered at the spot. The incident took place in Shehra, in Paravdi area. When the procession reached a mandir in that area, the incident took place.

But all's well that ends well! The wedding party escaped uninjured.