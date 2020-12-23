हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Horses clicked with stroller 'stolen' from couple in US Florida, video goes viral

The internet is full of bizarre stories, the latest one going viral is of two horses stealing a baby stroller from a couple in US Florida.

File photo

New Delhi: The internet is full of bizarre stories, the latest one going viral is of two horses stealing a baby stroller from a couple in US Florida.

A Twitter user named Dikembe shared a post of a conversation describing the incident. 

The user shared the screenshot of his conversation with his fiance, who witnessed the entire incident on a hike on December 21, she tells him about the peculiar episode. Apparently the horses had blocked a trail and were not letting anyone pass.

So, a couple just gave away their baby stroller - minus the baby - to the horses. 

It seemed to do the trick. The horses took the stroller and went a little further up the trail then abandoned the stroller behind.  

The user even posted a video of the whole thing.

This is how the netizens reacted:  

While one said:

Another user felt that this is just what horses do.

The whole incident has gone viral as Dikembe's post collected thousands of likes and retweets. 

