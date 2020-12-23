Horses clicked with stroller 'stolen' from couple in US Florida, video goes viral

New Delhi: The internet is full of bizarre stories, the latest one going viral is of two horses stealing a baby stroller from a couple in US Florida.

A Twitter user named Dikembe shared a post of a conversation describing the incident.

My fiancé was on a hike today and watched some wild horses steal a baby stroller from a couple. Florida is ROUGH pic.twitter.com/6wNI8BgLNE — Dikembe (@DikembeDudes) December 20, 2020

The user shared the screenshot of his conversation with his fiance, who witnessed the entire incident on a hike on December 21, she tells him about the peculiar episode. Apparently the horses had blocked a trail and were not letting anyone pass.

So, a couple just gave away their baby stroller - minus the baby - to the horses.

It seemed to do the trick. The horses took the stroller and went a little further up the trail then abandoned the stroller behind.

The user even posted a video of the whole thing.

This is how the netizens reacted:

I guess that makes sense, what would a couple horses do with a baby? — Jeffrey Richman (@jcrichman) December 20, 2020

While one said:

Let it be noted we DID manage to strong arm the stroller to the get that poor woman’s car keys out before nature fought back — Avery Chase (@AveryChase) December 21, 2020

Another user felt that this is just what horses do.

They are just horsing around — Juan (@IamJKnight) December 22, 2020

The whole incident has gone viral as Dikembe's post collected thousands of likes and retweets.