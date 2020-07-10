हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monitor lizard

Huge Monitor lizard spotted at a home in Delhi, viral pic sends netizens into a tizzy!

The jumbo-sized Monitor lizard was spotted at a home in Delhi and widely shared on social media platforms. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: There is no dearth of any surprise element in our daily lives. Indeed, more so when the internet is there to share it with the world. The huge pool of bizarre and out-of-box videos, often keeps the social media fam buzzing with viral stuff. One such picture of a huge Monitor lizard is breaking the internet currently.

The jumbo-sized Monitor lizard was spotted at a home in Delhi and widely shared on social media platforms. IPS, HGS Dhaliwal too shared the picture on his Twitter. Take a look: 

Scared much? Well, don't blame you. But netizens shared even bizarre replies with someone tagging a picture of a person having Ostrich as a pet in Delhi house. 

Monitor lizards have a visibly long neck, tails and claws. Most of these are carnivorous in nature, eating fish, eggs, reptiles, insects and birds but there are a few exceptions who also savour veggies and fruits. 

Internet is home to such bizarre and breathtaking videos. Who knows, what you might find on your next click?

Keep reading this space for your regular dose of viral content.

 

Tags:
Monitor lizardViral pictureHGS DhaliwalTrendingLizardDelhi
