I am not a cat: US lawyer after display pic shows 'cute cat' during online court session - Watch

New Delhi: In yet another story of epic fail story of an online meet a US lawyer's display picture turned him into a cat during a live court session.

The incident happened on Tuesday during virtual proceedings of the 394th Judicial District Court in Texas, which was presided by Judge Roy Ferguson. It showed the photos of two lawyers and a kitten which prompted another session of helping the lawyer to reset his setting, the Reuters reported.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

The video went viral on social media, Judge Ferguson wrote in a tweet: "IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off."

County attorney Rod Ponton, the one with the cat filter had this epic conversation with the judge.

The judge said, "Mr Ponton, I believe you have filter turned on in the video settings."

"I`m here live, I`m not a cat," he said, adding, that his assistant was trying to fix the settings.

"I logged into my secretary`s computer to appear at this hearing via Zoom, and when everybody`s ready the judge calls the case and everybody`s face is supposed to pop up on Zoom. And everybody`s face popped up except mine. Mine was a cat," he told Reuters.

Finally, it was the judge who helped Ponton remove the filter and the hearing proceeded.