ICYMI: Woman dreams about swallowing engagement ring, but later realises it actually happened

New Delhi: Jenna Evans of San Diego, California, had a dream one night that she had swallowed her engagement ring and when she woke up the next day, she realised it wasn't a dream. Yes, you read that right. She had actually swallowed the ring.

Evans has posted about the bizarre incident on Facebook, which she began with, "I swallowed my engagement ring in my sleep on Tuesday night. I actually remember doing it, but I thought I was dreaming, so I went back to sleep. On Wednesday morning, I realised my ring was not on my hand." She further added that she woke her fiance Bob Howell up and told him about it.

The couple initially laughed it off and then googled to find out 'do other adults swallow rings'.

"I went to urgent care where I struggled to explain why I was there, because I was laughing/crying so hard. The doctor ordered an X-Ray and seemed pretty shocked when she walked back in with a second doctor and showed me that sure enough, my ring was right there in my stomach," she added to her post which went instantly viral after she shared it on September 13.

After consulting the doctors, it was decided that Evans would undergo an endoscopy.

"Everything went great," Evans wrote and in the end, she said, "I promised not to swallow it again, we're still getting married and all is right in the world."