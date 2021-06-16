हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazing viral videos

IFS officer shares video of monkey's incredibly balanced walk on rope, netizens amazed

A funny video of a monkey walking on a rope was posted by IFS officer  Susanta Nanda on his Twitter that went viral and racked nearly 40K views.

IFS officer shares video of monkey&#039;s incredibly balanced walk on rope, netizens amazed
Representational image

New Delhi: The Internet is loaded with funny animal videos and they always cheer up your mood. Yet another funny video of an animal has managed to help people have a good laugh and reinvent their boring day. 

In a video shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, a monkey is seen walking on a tight rope atop a simple suspension bridge with incredible balancing. The monkey seems to be enjoying his amazing walk and giving a carefree vibe to the environment.

IFS officer shared the video with a caption that read: "Seems his account has been verified by Twitter". 

The video went viral on Twitter in a couple of hours bagging nearly 40k views and some comments asking the IFS officer why his account has not been verified by Twitter yet?

ALSO WATCH: Saale ki hui pitayi: Frustrated groom beats brother-in-law at wedding, video goes viral

