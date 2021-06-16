IFS officer shares video of monkey's incredibly balanced walk on rope, netizens amazed

New Delhi: The Internet is loaded with funny animal videos and they always cheer up your mood. Yet another funny video of an animal has managed to help people have a good laugh and reinvent their boring day.

In a video shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, a monkey is seen walking on a tight rope atop a simple suspension bridge with incredible balancing. The monkey seems to be enjoying his amazing walk and giving a carefree vibe to the environment.

IFS officer shared the video with a caption that read: "Seems his account has been verified by Twitter".

Seems his account has been verified by Twitter pic.twitter.com/qvYxv9BUhT — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 11, 2021

The video went viral on Twitter in a couple of hours bagging nearly 40k views and some comments asking the IFS officer why his account has not been verified by Twitter yet?

