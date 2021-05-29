हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IIT Goa

IIT Goa asks students to frame and answer question, paper goes viral




File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Goa decided to surprise everyone with a new and unique method to evaluate students.

A screenshot of the paper went viral as soon as it was uploaded, making netizens burst out laughing immediately. 

The image of the paper shows that there is only one set of directions asking the students to frame and answer the question on their own for the paper.

The students giving this test had to write down and answer their own question and make sure the paper was worth 60 marks.

A Twitter user posted the image and said: "Woah! What an examination! You prepare questions for yourself and answer the same. Gotta say IIT Goa has find out this unique way to evaluate students by themselves. It's not gonna be easy when you are set free to choose questions to answer. Gonna be the test of integrity too."

 

The paper also stated that the students should not to discuss this among themselves as the similarities would lead to a reduction in their marks.



 

