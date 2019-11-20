In a first, stray dog trained for sniffer squad, courtesy Uttarakhand Police

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Police is winning praises on social media for training a stray dog for its sniffer squad. Pictures and a video from the training event have been shared by the Uttarakhand Police on Twitter and to everyone's surprise, the dog outperformed other sniffer dogs present there.

The dog did squad jumping through hurdles, marched along with other the personnel and performed stunts that may leave you stunned, truly.

This is the first time a stray dog has been trained for a sniffer squad, the Uttarakhand Police said in a tweet.

"Galiyon mein ghumne wala awara doggy aaj Uttarakhand Police ke shwan dal ki shaan bana hua hai. Desh me pehli baar yeh prayog kiya hai Uttarakhand Police ne. (A stray dog, roaming on the streets, is now the pride Uttarakhand Police's dog squad)," the tweet added.

The police also said that it beat the other dogs of the squad, who are worth lakhs.

Take a look at the pictures from its training:

Here's a treat-worthy video too:

#UttarakhandPolice की शान है यह स्निफर डॉग दल। देश में पहली बार उत्तराखंड पुलिस ने गली के स्ट्रीट डॉग को ट्रेन कर इस श्वान दल में शामिल करने का प्रयोग किया है। देखिये इस दल के कुछ जांबाज करतब। pic.twitter.com/sQ1o1gxgDX — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) November 18, 2019

What's the word? Adorable, right?

The post by the Uttarakhand Police has gone crazy viral and is receiving whole lotta love from netizens.

"Kudos to Uttarakhand Police," read a comment praising the department for training the stray while another comment read, "commendable initiative."

