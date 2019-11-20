close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sniffer squad

In a first, stray dog trained for sniffer squad, courtesy Uttarakhand Police

The dog did squad jumping through hurdles, marched along with other the personnel and performed stunts that may leave you stunned, truly.

In a first, stray dog trained for sniffer squad, courtesy Uttarakhand Police
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@uttarakhandcops

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Police is winning praises on social media for training a stray dog for its sniffer squad. Pictures and a video from the training event have been shared by the Uttarakhand Police on Twitter and to everyone's surprise, the dog outperformed other sniffer dogs present there. 

The dog did squad jumping through hurdles, marched along with other the personnel and performed stunts that may leave you stunned, truly.

This is the first time a stray dog has been trained for a sniffer squad, the Uttarakhand Police said in a tweet.

"Galiyon mein ghumne wala awara doggy aaj Uttarakhand Police ke shwan dal ki shaan bana hua hai. Desh me pehli baar yeh prayog kiya hai Uttarakhand Police ne. (A stray dog, roaming on the streets, is now the pride Uttarakhand Police's dog squad)," the tweet added. 

The police also said that it beat the other dogs of the squad, who are worth lakhs. 

Take a look at the pictures from its training:

Here's a treat-worthy video too:

What's the word? Adorable, right?

The post by the Uttarakhand Police has gone crazy viral and is receiving whole lotta love from netizens. 

"Kudos to Uttarakhand Police," read a comment praising the department for training the stray while another comment read, "commendable initiative."

Click here to read other viral stories. 

Tags:
Sniffer squadUttarakhand PoliceStray dogviral stories
Next
Story

Caught on camera: Gujarat man poses in front of two lions for pic

Must Watch

PT12M10S

Discussion held on Kashmir in Rajya Sabha, listen to what Home Minister Amit Shah said