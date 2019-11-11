In a robbery gone wrong, thieves fall through ceiling while trying to burgle a restaurant

New Delhi: A hilarious footage of two thieves falling through the ceiling of a restaurant while trying to burgle the food joint in California's Ojai has gone viral on social media.

As per ABC News, Police came across the footage while they are trying to identify the burglars who broke into the restaurant and stole several bottles of wine and hundreds of dollars.

In the footage by Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the suspects are seen falling through the ceiling. A male and female, aged between 20 to 25, reportedly attempted the crime.

The female crashes through the ceiling, strikes a metal food counter before she finally hits the ground. Although she appears hurt by the impact, she stands up and commits the deed.