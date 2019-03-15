In race for YouTube top spot, PewDiePie just about 1500+ subscribers ahead of T-Series

The ongoing race for YouTube supremacy between Indian music brand T-Series and PewDiePie is becoming a close fight as PewDiePie, the most subscribed YouTube channel for the last six years, was just about 2,000+ subscribers ahead of T-Series at 23.40 pm IST on Friday.

The online war between the two, for the most subscribed channel on YouTube, has been going on for more than six months. Swedish gamer Felix Kjellberg's PewDiePie has held the mantle for the most followed channel on the video platform for six years now, a feat now threatened by the rapid rise of T-Series.

This comes even as T-Series has on several occasions outstripped PewDiePie, even if for a few brief minutes.

Amid the ongoing war, a few days ago Bhusan Kumar, the chairman of the Indian record label, called on for more people to follow T-Series. “We’re on the brink of becoming the world’s biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries #BharatWinsYouTube,” tweeted the T-Series Chairman and Managing Director.

"There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World`s No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr. Gulshan Kumar`s dream forward, I started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It`s a historic moment for all of us. So let`s come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud," he spoke in a video message.

In a feat, though short-lived, T-Series overtook PewDiePie for about eight minutes on February 22.

Every time the Indian record label comes close to beating PewDiePie, his legion of followers gang up to keep it behind. Some even go to the extent of hacking printers, Chromecasts and defacing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Will T-Series be able to overtake PewDiePie for good this time?