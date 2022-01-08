हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Army

Indian Army performs 'Khukuri Dance' on snow-clad mountain near LoC- Watch

In the video brave soldiers seamlessly handle the Khukri while following the beats and moving their feet elegantly on snow.

Indian army performs &#039;Khukuri Dance&#039; on snow-clad mountain near LoC- Watch
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: The Indian Armed Forces possess not only incredible combat skills but also stunning moves when comes to their specific dance that symbolizes their strength and courage. One such dance performed by soldiers of the Indian Army is the 'Khukuri Dance'.

Khukuri is a small knife that symbolizes victory and Khukuri dance not only symbolizes courage but also demands courage. 

Troops of the Indian Army performed 'Khukuri Dance' in the snow-clad ranges of the Tangdhar sector in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir. In the video brave soldiers seamlessly handle the Khukri while following the beats and moving their feet elegantly on snow. Watch: 

Indian soldiers are loved by their countrymen and it is no wonder that the video has already garnered over 56k likes and hundreds of comments expressing their love for the Indian armed forces. 

