हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Indian Army supplies Covid-19 vaccines to forward troops in J&K using drones: Watch

The package of medical supplies is dropped by the drone as the line of sight issues don't allow it to land or come lower. 

Indian Army supplies Covid-19 vaccines to forward troops in J&amp;K using drones: Watch
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Indian army in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir is using drones to supply the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to forward troops in snow-bound areas. Under the mission Sanjeevani, the medical supplies are delivered to the remote areas with the help of drones.

The video shared by the Indian Army officials gives brief information about the delivery of the medical package which features the clip from the preparation of the dropping zone to delivery of the medical supplies.

The package is dropped as the line of sight issues don't allow the drone to land or come lower. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian ArmyJammu and KashmirCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

‘Dil Mein Ho Tum’: ITBP jawan pays musical tribute to veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri

Must Watch

PT27M47S

Ukraine Russia Conflict : Russia launches nuclear mock drill on the border