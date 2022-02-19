Indian Army supplies Covid-19 vaccines to forward troops in J&K using drones: Watch

New Delhi: Indian army in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir is using drones to supply the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to forward troops in snow-bound areas. Under the mission Sanjeevani, the medical supplies are delivered to the remote areas with the help of drones.

The video shared by the Indian Army officials gives brief information about the delivery of the medical package which features the clip from the preparation of the dropping zone to delivery of the medical supplies.

#WATCH Indian Army using drones to supply booster dose vaccine to forward troops in snow-bound areas of J&K. In this case, the package is dropped as line of sight issues don't allow it to land or come lower. Package was well padded for protection Source: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/e9k7OmTjCg — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

The package is dropped as the line of sight issues don't allow the drone to land or come lower.

