Indian Woman Falls Into Sinkhole In Kuala Lumpur, Search Underway

Authorities are continuing their search to locate an Indian national, Vijaya Lakshmi Gali, who fell into a sinkhole in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur on August 23, the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur said on Wednesday.

According to the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, search and rescue (SAR) teams have been methodically deducing newer probable paths and likely locations of the missing Indian woman.

Vijaya Lakshmi Gali (48) a tourist in the country disappeared after falling into the 8m-deep hole, Malaysia-based The Star reported. She was walking to a temple for breakfast when the ground suddenly caved in.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Malaysia stated, "The search continues to locate Indian citizen (Ms Vijaya

Lakshmi Gali) who fell into a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur on Friday 23 Aug. The SAR teams are methodically deducing newer probable paths and likely locations of the missing Indian national. Local authorities, apart from Police, Fire & Rescue Dept, Indah Water Consortium, KL Federal Territories agencies, are now supported by Civil Defence Forces and specialised scientific teams with sophisticated equipment involved in the search."

After flushing through portions of the drain system, a search is conducted with specialised techniques like high-pressure water jets to remove obstacles. The Indian High Commission stated adding that officials remain in touch with family members to extend continued support.

