Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2830955https://zeenews.india.com/viral/instagram-moment-goes-wrong-woman-hit-by-tree-falls-from-moving-train-while-filming-reel-watch-2830955.html
Newsviral
INSTAGRAM MOMENT GOES WRONG

‘Instagram moment goes wrong’: Woman Hit By Tree, Falls From Moving Train While Filming Reel; Watch

The man filming the scene can be heard shouting in shock.

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2024, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Instagram moment goes wrong’: Woman Hit By Tree, Falls From Moving Train While Filming Reel; Watch Image credit: Freepik

The trend of creating reels often pushes social media users to take extreme risks for videos, endangering their safety. In a recent incident, a Chinese woman fell from a moving train while leaning out of its door to record a video.

As reported by Daily Star, the incident occurred in Sri Lanka. A viral video captured the woman holding onto the train's railings and leaning out when she was suddenly struck by tree branches, pulling her off the train. The man filming the scene can be heard shouting in shock.

Sharing the footage, Daily Star noted, "It’s reported the train was halted at the next stop, and passengers returned to assist her. The woman sustained no serious injuries."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Daily Star (@dailystar)

After the video went viral, many social media users criticized the woman for her reckless behaviour.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fairness Cream Company Penalized for False Claims
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Syria in 48 Hours
DNA Video
DNA: Can Heart Think? Shocking Scientific Discovery
DNA Video
DNA: AI in HR! Your Social Media Is Being Watched
DNA Video
DNA: Kamikaze Drones: India’s Cutting-Edge Military Strength
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Milk Factory Busted in Bulandshahr
DNA Video
DNA: Will Babri Masjid Be Built in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament 'Reporting' Goes Viral, mocks PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK