‘Instagram moment goes wrong’: Woman Hit By Tree, Falls From Moving Train While Filming Reel; Watch

The trend of creating reels often pushes social media users to take extreme risks for videos, endangering their safety. In a recent incident, a Chinese woman fell from a moving train while leaning out of its door to record a video.

As reported by Daily Star, the incident occurred in Sri Lanka. A viral video captured the woman holding onto the train's railings and leaning out when she was suddenly struck by tree branches, pulling her off the train. The man filming the scene can be heard shouting in shock.

Sharing the footage, Daily Star noted, "It’s reported the train was halted at the next stop, and passengers returned to assist her. The woman sustained no serious injuries."

After the video went viral, many social media users criticized the woman for her reckless behaviour.