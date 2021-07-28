Popular 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' singer Sahadev felicitated by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel - Watch

New Delhi: One of the most trending videos in India currently is the 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' song which has became a rage and the little boy who sang it has been propelled to overnight stardom. In an addition to his list of glory, the boy Sahadev Dirdo has now been felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The video of the song 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' was shared widely on social media where Sahadev is seen singing his heart out as his parents are heard prompting him with the lyrics. The song has captured the imagination of the meme-crazy nation who has been churning remixes on the original 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' video and posting their own lip-sync versions.

Chief among the new singing sensation's growing fan list is rapper Badshah who released a remix version of the song while he grooves on the beat with his friends. Badshah is reported to have been so impressed with Sahadev that he called him down to Chandigarh and is even willing to sing a duet with the boy. Sahadev accepted the offer and met the rapper in Chandigarh.

Since being shared online on July 3, the viral clip has got over 9 million views along with 4.5 million likes on Instagram. People even searched for the original song and ended up at a 2018 song “Bachpan Ka Pyaar Jaanu Bhool Mat Jaana".