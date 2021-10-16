Invitation for Squid Game? THIS Symbol on highway confuses motorists, police steps in

As the craze around popular Netflix’s Korean drama Squid Game reaches palpable heights, a sign on a highway in UK left motorists thoroughly confused. The popular symbols of a circle, triangle, and square which is used as a calling card to the invitees was spotted at a highway and it sent the inetrnet into a tizzy. Eventually the police had to step in to reassure the meme-loving generation.

The Thames Valley Police in UK took to Twitter to clarify that a road sign with an uncanny resemblance to the symbol was noticed by motorists Junction 5 of the M4 near Slough. “So, We can confirm that by following this signage from the M4 Junction 5 in @TVP_Slough will not lead you to the popular @netflix series #SquidGame It’s just directions for diversion routes during the roadworks…phew!" the tweet read.

Evening all, So, We can confirm that by following this signage from the M4 Junction 5 in @TVP_Slough will not lead you to the popular @netflix series #SquidGame It’s just directions for diversion routes during the roadworks…phew! #P6110 pic.twitter.com/eIGcMJPuzf — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) October 11, 2021

Here's how the netizens reacted:

One user said, "Would you rather get stuck in traffic, or play Squid Game? If it was the M25 it would be no contest."

Would you rather get stuck in traffic, or play Squid Game? If it was the M25 it would be no contest. — Paul Croney (@pauljcroney) October 13, 2021

Another said, "This is missing a speed camera and asking people to smile as they pass!"

This is missing a speed camera and asking people to smile as they pass! pic.twitter.com/P3U9SyqjWz — Beauty Ties (@BeautyTies) October 13, 2021

Others had a hrad time believing the clarification. "yes, well, that is exactly what the Front Man would direct you to say."

yes, well, that is exactly what the Front Man would direct you to say. — Sergiy Bondarenko (@SerBondarenko) October 15, 2021

Some thought it was 'funny and quite creepy'.

That is funny and quite creepy — romy derman (@DermanRomy) October 15, 2021

Squid Game has now become the most-watched series on the streaming platform Netflix.