Viral

Invitation for Squid Game? THIS Symbol on highway confuses motorists, police steps in

A sign on a highway in UK resembling Netflix’s Korean drama Squid Game left motorists thoroughly confused. Here's what happened

As the craze around popular Netflix’s Korean drama Squid Game reaches palpable heights, a sign on a highway in UK left motorists thoroughly confused. The popular symbols of a circle, triangle, and square which is used as a calling card to the invitees was spotted at a highway and it sent the inetrnet into a tizzy. Eventually the police had to step in to reassure the meme-loving generation. 

The Thames Valley Police in UK took to Twitter to clarify that a road sign with an uncanny resemblance to the symbol was noticed by motorists Junction 5 of the M4 near Slough. “So, We can confirm that by following this signage from the M4 Junction 5 in @TVP_Slough will not lead you to the popular @netflix series #SquidGame It’s just directions for diversion routes during the roadworks…phew!" the tweet read.

Here's how the netizens reacted: 

One user said, "Would you rather get stuck in traffic, or play Squid Game? If it was the M25 it would be no contest."

Another said, "This is missing a speed camera and asking people to smile as they pass!"

Others had a hrad time believing the clarification. "yes, well, that is exactly what the Front Man would direct you to say."

Some thought it was 'funny and quite creepy'.

Squid Game has now become the most-watched series on the streaming platform Netflix. 

Tags:
ViralViral newsSquid GameNetflix
