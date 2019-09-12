iPhone in 1st century AD? Archaeologists unearth mysterious gem-studded object in grave

New Delhi: A black rectangular-shaped object has been unearthed by archaeologists from a burial site known as 'The Russian Atlantis' in Republic of Tuva. The site is unique as it only appears from under water for few weeks a year. Also, what's striking is that the mysterious object appears like an iPhone has is studded with gems.

It has been uncovered along with the remains of a woman, who, as per reports, must have belonged to a nomadic tribe inhabitating in the eastern Eurasian Steppe from the 3rd century BC to the 1st century AD.

The object is 18x9 cm and appears to have been used as belt buckle made with inlaid decorations of turquoise, carnelian and mother-of-pearl, The Siberian Times reported. It also added that the wuzhu coins embedded in the object helped scientists date it.

"They believe it might be up to 2,137-years-old because this is when such coins were first minted," the report said.

This remains one of the most interesting finds of the burial site, the mountainous Republic of Tuva, situated some 3,700 km east of Moscow.