Is COVID-19 vaccine unsafe before and after menstrual cycle? Here's what you need to know

New Delhi: Amid concerns raised by women on taking coronavirus COVID-19 jabs during periods, the Centre on Saturday (April 24) dismissed the social media post that has been widely shared and appealed to people not to fall for 'fake post'. The post claimed that women should not take the COVID-19 vaccine shot five days before or after their menstrual cycle because they possess very low immunity during that time.

The message claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine may affect women adversely if they take the shot during their menstrual cycle. Additionally, it said that the vaccine lowers down one's immunity in the initial days and it is only later that one develops stronger immunity to fight the deadly coronavirus.

"Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don't fall for rumours!," the Press Information Bureau said in a tweet. "All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1. Registration starts on April 28 on cowin.gov.in," the PIB said in a 'Fact Check' alert.

#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don't fall for rumours! All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1. Registration starts on April 28 on https://t.co/61Oox5pH7x pic.twitter.com/JMxoxnEFsy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 24, 2021

Earlier this week, the central government announced that the registration for the third phase of COVID vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age will start on April 28. The registration will start on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App. There will be no walk-in allowed for beneficiaries in the third phase. On April 19, The Union Government had announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine against COVID-19 from May 1.

"All vaccination would be part of the National Vaccination Programme, and mandated to follow all protocols such as being captured on the CoWIN platform, linked to AEFI reporting and all other prescribed norms. Stocks and price per vaccination applicable in all vaccination centres will also have to be reported real-time," the government had said.

The first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16, under which healthcare workers and frontline workers were given priority. The second phase was initiated from March 1 to vaccinate people above 45 years of age who account for more than 80 per cent COVID-19 mortality in the country.

