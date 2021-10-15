Is this new Guinness World Record? British Man visits 51 pubs in 9 hours without getting drunk- Watch

New Delhi: Matt Ellis, a British pub enthusiast, has claimed to have set a new Guinness World Record by visiting 51 pubs in nearly 9 hours without getting too drunk. Matt Ellis is a resident of St Neots, Cambridgeshire.

The British man claimed that he visited a total 51 businesses in 8 hours, 52 minutes and 37 seconds. Matt revealed that the reason behind him taking on this challenge was to draw attention to the plight of pubs and nightclubs hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per a BBC report, Matt had to drink at least 125 ml at every pub/ nightclub to stand a chance to break the Guinness World Record.

“I wanted to keep it responsible and didn’t drink too much for my health. Maybe several years ago I would have made it with 51 alcoholic drinks but not now,” said Matt. By the end of the crawl, Matt could feel the liquid in his belly. He had reportedly consumed 6.3 litres of liquid.

"I was drinking so much liquid that I couldn't fit any food in. During the night I went to the loo six or seven times," he said.

The 48-year-old British man is a wine merchant in St Neots. He said that he is a big fan of pubs and the contribution they made to society.

The information and evidence from Matt’s pub crawl has been submitted to Guinness World Records and official certification is awaited. It may be noted that if Matt’s record gets verified by Guinness World Records, he might be the first individual to achieve such a feat.

