‘It’s time to go’: Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer’s last Instagram post goes viral

The last Instagram post of former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, who was killed in a road accident on November 1, is going viral. Kabeer posted a video where she can be seen wandering into wilderness. She wrote in the caption: ‘It’s time to go.’

Netizens are connecting this post with her tragic death. While one user wrote, ‘she knew it,’ another commented, ‘and it just happened.’

Her followers are connecting her death with the prophetic message.

Former Miss Kerala Ansi and runner-up Dr Anjana Shajan were killed after their car overturned while trying to avoid hitting a two-wheeler, said police on Monday.

The incident occurred past midnight on Monday when the car lost control after it was trying to avoid a two-wheeler.

Ansi Kabeer, 25, winner of Miss Kerala 2019 and the same year’s runner-up 26-year-old Anjana Shajan were travelling in the car along with two others.

While the two died on the spot, the condition of one of the two surviving persons is said to be serious.

"On account of the impact of the accident, the car was totally damaged and the two winners of the beauty event died on the spot," police said.

