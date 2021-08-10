हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

ITBP officer salutes daughter as she joins force, netizens call it ‘greatest moment’

Pictures of Kamlesh standing to salute her daughter after the passing out parade and the attestation ceremony held at the ITBP academy in Mussoorie have gone viral on the internet.

ITBP officer salutes daughter as she joins force, netizens call it ‘greatest moment’
Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The dream of every child is to make their parents proud one day and Diksha Kumar has succeeded in this. She recently joined the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force as an Assistant Commandant.

It was a proud moment for a father to see his daughter doing marvelously well. Pictures of Kamlesh standing to salute her daughter after the passing out parade and the attestation ceremony held at the ITBP academy in Mussoorie are going viral on the internet.

The official Twitter handle of ITBP posted these pictures with the caption, “Saluting the daughter with Pride. Diksha joined as an Assistant Commandant.”

Speaking to the media, Diksha said, “My father is my role model, he always motivated me.”

Another woman, Prakriti, who joined the force with Diksha will also serve as Assistant Commandant. This is the first time when two women cracked the UPSC to join as an Assistant Commandant.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the ceremony.

“You are lucky that you have got the opportunity to serve ITBP, which is deployed on the borders of Tibet and China,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Reacting to the viral pictures on Twitter, netizens congratulated Diksha and posted comments like, ‘Lovely moment’, ‘what a beautiful story, ‘That is the greatest moment for a father and daughter’.

