close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
jaguar

Jaguar pounces on caiman in river, kills it after brief battle - Watch viral video

The video shows the jaguar leaping 10-feet from a tree to kill the caiman which in the river. Soon after pouncing on the reptile, the jaguar wrapped itself around it and dragged it towards the tree. 

Jaguar pounces on caiman in river, kills it after brief battle - Watch viral video
Representational image (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: An incredible footage, featuring an epic battle between a jaguar and a caiman has gone crazy viral on social media. It shows the jaguar leaping 10-feet from a tree to kill the caiman which in the river. 

As described by SWNS TV on YouTube, wildlife photographer Kevin Dooley, who appears to have shot the video, watched the jaguar "never failed to break its gaze" from the caiman.

Dooley further informed that the jaguar waited for nearly an hour to catch its prey. "It was amazing to watch. The jaguar jumped into the water and wrestled with the caiman, eventually killing it," he added, as described in the video.   

Soon after pouncing on the reptile, the jaguar wrapped itself around it and dragged it towards the tree. 

Here's the video:

The video was recorded on August 23. 

Their fight happened for almost 10 minutes with the caiman losing to the jaguar. 

Click here to read other trending stories. 

Tags:
jaguarjaguar caiman fightViral Videos
Next
Story

Australian boy, 10, fights to save 'friend', a 13-foot-long crocodile. His story is viral

Must Watch

PT18M27S

Watch Debate: Is Imran Khan afraid to lose PoK?