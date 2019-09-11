Jaguar pounces on caiman in river, kills it after brief battle - Watch viral video

New Delhi: An incredible footage, featuring an epic battle between a jaguar and a caiman has gone crazy viral on social media. It shows the jaguar leaping 10-feet from a tree to kill the caiman which in the river.

As described by SWNS TV on YouTube, wildlife photographer Kevin Dooley, who appears to have shot the video, watched the jaguar "never failed to break its gaze" from the caiman.

Dooley further informed that the jaguar waited for nearly an hour to catch its prey. "It was amazing to watch. The jaguar jumped into the water and wrestled with the caiman, eventually killing it," he added, as described in the video.

Soon after pouncing on the reptile, the jaguar wrapped itself around it and dragged it towards the tree.

Here's the video:

The video was recorded on August 23.

Their fight happened for almost 10 minutes with the caiman losing to the jaguar.

Click here to read other trending stories.