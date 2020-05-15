हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir cop singing

Jammu and Kashmir's SDPO turns guitarist, sings song to entertain people; video goes viral

Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vikram Kumar became a center of attraction for visitors and later many were seen making videos and selfies with him.

Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s SDPO turns guitarist, sings song to entertain people; video goes viral

Jammu and Kashmir: In a move to entertain stranded passengers in Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vikram Kumar, who is presently posted as SDPO Jammu East, played the guitar and sang Bollywood song to lighten the mood of people. He became a center of attraction for visitors and later many were seen making videos of the SDPO singing.

Watch and enjoy the video here:

The SDPO was playing the song outside Jammu Railway Station and was singing a famous song from the Bollywood movie 'The Train.' The video of police officers soon went viral on social media and received huge appreciations for his gesture of entertaining the visitors during lockdown imposed to contain the threat of COVID-19.

However, this is not the first time when a cop was seen singing and entertaining people but several police officials across India are seen taking steps to entertain people amid the ongoing pandemic. Earlier, Maharashtra police were seen spreading awareness about coronavirus by singing songs and Delhi police arranged for social activities for people.

 

