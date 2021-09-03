हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Japan

Japanese Princess Mako set to marry commoner, refuses Rs 8 crore payout

Japanese Princess Mako is all set to marry a commoner against the royal rules.

Image: Reuters

You might have heard that people leave even royal palaces for love let alone money and a luxurious life. Well, it’s still the same even in this age and time.

For what could have become another great episode of Modern Love, Japan’s Princess Mako has decided to marry a commoner, also her longtime sweetheart, Kei Komuro, even if it costs her Rs 8 crore.

Mako, who is the daughter of Japan’s crown prince, has decided to break the royal shackles and a rule which says that a royal family member will have to leave their title after marriage with a commoner.

There are reports that Mako has also refused to take Rs 8 crore which, as a tradition, would have been paid to the royals getting married outside the prescribed rules. The couple is also likely to move out of Japan and live in the US. It’s believed that the lovebirds would go for a low-key wedding celebration.

This has also brought the royal family into an interesting situation where the only heir left for the crown prince’s job is Prince Hisahito, who is just 14. As per the traditions, the royal seat should only be given to male heirs, and the kids of female members who marry outside the royal bonds should be debarred from ascending the throne.

As they say, love can’t be put behind bars or caught in chains!

Live TV

