'Jija- Sali ki Jodi,' amusing moments from marriage, WATCH viral video

Indian weddings are always a sight to behold. The songs, dancing activities make it one of the most memorable event in ones life. Bollywood movies have explored this topic extensively. Hum Aapke Hain Kaun has portrayed the Jija Sali relationship beautifully. The scene where Sali hides the shoes is mimicked by many. In a recent development, a fun clip of the Joota Chupai ritual has gone viral. The Juta Chupai tradition is for the sister of the bride to hide the shoes of the groom. Left with no other option, he has to pay his sister-in-law a hefty amount of money in return.

The same fun ritual was featured in a video, wherein the Sali steals the shoe of the groom and demands money from him in return. When we think of the ‘joota chori rasam, we are immediately reminded of Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan’s popular song ‘Joote lo paise do’ and their friendly jest. The same was recreated by this particular Jija-Sali duo when the bride’s sister starts lip-syncing the song as the groom stands with a bundle of notes. The groom also starts enacting the song, while guests enjoy this banter.

Sharing the video, an Instagram account called Shiego wrote, ”Jija-Sali relationship is always fun and it is perfectly interpreted in this video Share jija-saali ki jodi”. The video has received a lot of love from netizens and people love the Jija-Sali bond.

The video has gone viral and received more than 1200 views in no time.