'Joe Biden is not my President' trends in India after this tweet - how it all started

New Delhi: As Joe Biden took oath to office becoming the 46th President of the United States of America on January 20.

Interestingly, #JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident started trending on Twitter in India.

The trend caught the attention of netizens and an Indian user named Prayag Tiwari was traced as the cause behind all this.

Here's what happened:

Just hours ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Biden had tweeted, "It's a new day in America."

In a typical response to evoke laughter, an Indian Twitter user replied, "Joe Biden is not my President."

When someone asked if he was a Trump supporter, the reply was a simple, "No I am from India."

While one user said.

LOL #JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident .

mine is 'Shri Ram Nath Kovind' — Narendra Sisodiya JavaScript (@nsisodiya) January 22, 2021

This user could not stop noticing the hilarious trend.

Thodi der pehle #ImpeachBidenNow

Abhi #JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident

Never saw this much humour in politics.

Plus this is another level.... pic.twitter.com/LL9Ji3bqvm — Jyoti Garg (@_jyotigarg) January 22, 2021

The amusing conversation, left the social media in splits.

On January 20, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris took oath as first woman US Vice President.