हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Joe Biden

Joe Biden under bug attack, swarm of cicadas gets the President - Watch

Washington DC was swarmed by Brood X cicadas as they emerged from underground after 17 years.

Joe Biden under bug attack, swarm of cicadas gets the President - Watch
File Photo

New Delhi: The multi-million dollar elaborate security arrangements seemed ineffective when the United States President Joe Biden came under a bug attack as he prepared to leave for an overseas trip to the UK.

The incident occurred at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland as Biden was about to board Air Force One.

He brushed a cicada off the back of his neck while talking to reporters.

“Watch out for the cicadas. I just got one. It just got me,” the president said.

Watch the clip here:

Washington DC, among other parts of the country, was swarmed by Brood X cicadas as they emerged from underground after 17 years.

The flight in which the reporters were travelling to the UK was delayed by about 7 hours plane was overrun by cicadas, an AP report said.

Weather and crew rest issues also contributed to the flight delay late Tuesday. Ultimately, the plane was swapped for another one, and the flight took off shortly after 4 am on Wednesday.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Joe BidenViralUnited StatesCicadas
Next
Story

Baba ka Dhaba: Where is the restaurant now and where did Rs 45 lakh of donation go?

Must Watch

PT5M13S

Bollywood Breaking: Reason for rift in Nusrat-Nikhil's relationship?