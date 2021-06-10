Joe Biden under bug attack, swarm of cicadas gets the President - Watch

New Delhi: The multi-million dollar elaborate security arrangements seemed ineffective when the United States President Joe Biden came under a bug attack as he prepared to leave for an overseas trip to the UK.

The incident occurred at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland as Biden was about to board Air Force One.

He brushed a cicada off the back of his neck while talking to reporters.

“Watch out for the cicadas. I just got one. It just got me,” the president said.

Watch the clip here:

President Joe Biden swatted away a cicada and warned reporters to ‘watch out’ on his way to the G7 summit in Britain https://t.co/JwK3pu75gu pic.twitter.com/arpkMqWNyn — Reuters (@Reuters) June 9, 2021

Washington DC, among other parts of the country, was swarmed by Brood X cicadas as they emerged from underground after 17 years.

The flight in which the reporters were travelling to the UK was delayed by about 7 hours plane was overrun by cicadas, an AP report said.

Weather and crew rest issues also contributed to the flight delay late Tuesday. Ultimately, the plane was swapped for another one, and the flight took off shortly after 4 am on Wednesday.

