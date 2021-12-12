Johny Lever celebrates 20 years of K3G, recreates iconic scene with son Jesse in viral video- Watch

New Delhi: The comedy king of Bollywood, Johny Lever has once again taken the internet by storm with his latest Instagram post with his son Jesse Lever.

Johny Lever’s son Jesse Lever, who featured as a child artist in a scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, along with his dad recreated the iconic scene from the film, which features Hrithik Roshan’s character Rohan trying to find out the whereabouts of his elder brother Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and his wife Anjali (Kajol).

Watch the hilarious video here:

“20 years ago we shot this special scene with @jesse_lever @hrithikroshan @himanishivpuri from #kabhikhushikabhigham Congratulations to @karanjohar ji & the entire team! @dharmamovies @sonymusicindia #20YearsOfK3G,” Johny captioned his post.

As soon as the video was posted the fans started showering love in the comments section, and called him ‘comedy king’ and ‘legend’. “Wow this was your own son @iam_johnylever,” one wrote. “After 20 years you did it so perfectly, no one can match you sir,” another said.

The film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles, and is going to complete 20 years of its release on December 14.

