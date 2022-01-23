Journalist gets hit by car on live TV, continues reporting- Watch viral video

New Delhi: Live reporting is not a piece of cake and everyone is made for it. TV reporters face multiple challenges every day with every story but have to keep calm about it all as they are always on camera.

One such moment of a journalist was captured on camera and is now doing rounds on social media platforms. A West Virginia television news reporter was hit by a car during a live broadcast on Wednesday.

The footage shows an SUV slamming into a woman journalist, being identified as Tori Yorgey, from behind and knocking her to the ground as she was reporting. However, even after being knocked down by a car, she got up and continued finishing her report.

The journalist completed the reporting and her conversation with anchor Tim Irr left people stunned.

Seconds after being hit by the car, the reporter got up and said, “Oh my god! I just got hit by a car, but I’m okay. I just got hit by a car, but I’m okay, Tim.”

"That’s a first for you on TV, Tori," Tim responded.

Later on another woman’s voice, probably that of the driver, was heard asking, "Are you ok?", to which Tori replied that she was fine.

"Yeah, you know, that’s Live TV for you. It’s all good. I actually got hit by a car in college too just like that. I am so glad I’m ok," the reporter continued with a chuckle.

"You are ok. We’re all good," she assured.

"Were you bumped down low Tori or were you hit up high? I couldn’t really tell... I just saw you disappear out of the screen," Tim enquired.

Tori replied, "I don’t even know Tim. My whole life just flashed before my eyes."

Watch the video here:

According to a report in Huffington Post, Tori was sent to the ER to get checked out after the accident.

Meanwhile, the netizens and followers of the reporter praised Yorgey for her professionalism. The video was posted on Thursday morning and has recorded over 3.5 million views and has been liked 28,000 times till now.

