Jugaad pro max: Watch this monkey's smart trick to climb down stairs

New Delhi: There’s no denying that Indians and Jugaad go hand in hand, however, this holds true for our four-legged friends as well.

In a video, which is going viral on the internet these days, a monkey is making use of his spot-on jugaad skills to climb down the stairs. How you ask? Well, see this adorable yet funny video for that.

In the video, a monkey can be seen sliding down a double railing in the middle of a staircase, which is presumably a religious place. The best part about the video is that another monkey is climbing down the stairs normally from the steps while this monkey just takes the fastest shortcut to go down and gives us an impression that both are racing.

The video of this intellectual monkey who came up with an ace trick to climb down or rather slide down the stairs was shared on Instagram on November 25. And you have to agree, it does seem a lot of fun.

The comment section of the post is ripe with hilarious comments and ROFL emojis.

While one Instagram user praised the monkey for being equally smart as humans, another applauded the casualness of people around.

The video, which was shared by a user named ‘helicopter_yatra_ has so far garnered more than 9k likes on the platform.

