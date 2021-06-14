हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazing viral videos

Kamal ki ladki: Girl catches King Cobra bare-handed, leaves netizens stunned

Video of a girl went viral on Instagram bagging more than 4 lakh views as she caught a giant Cobra with her bare hands.

Representational image

New Delhi: Snakes are creatures of the wild of which everyone is frightened. If we see a snake nearby, we either stand there petrified or run for our lives. But something very opposite to that happened when a daring girl caught a Cobra, that too bare-handed.

In a bizarre video posted on Instagram, one can clearly see the girl holding the terrifying giant reptile, as if she was holding a rope.

The girl looked behind the scattered tiles for some seconds and suddenly grabbed a cobra in her hand as if it was not a harmful snake.

The video got more than 4 lakh views and viewers were stunned by the actions of the girl and filled the Instagram feed with comments deducing their surprise and shock.

