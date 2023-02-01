'Karishma Meri Hai, Baraat Lekar Mat Aana...': Crazy Lover Sticks Threatening Letter on to-be Groom's Home in UP's Hapur

Hapur(UP): There is a famous saying, 'everything is fair in love and war' but a lover in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur has crossed all the lines of sanity. A man who loves a girl named Karishma has pasted a threatening poster on the walls of her would-be bride's home. In the letter, the lover warned the groom not to bring a wedding procession or he would turn the atmosphere of the procession into a crematorium. Karishma's would-be groom and his family members were shocked after reading the letter. The relatives informed the police about the incident, after which the police registered a case against the unknown person. The threatening letter has gone viral on social media.

The English translation of the letter written in Hindi reads, "Groom Montu Singh listen with open ears, Karishma is mine. Don't even dare to bring a wedding procession or I will turn the procession into a crematorium."

"Brothers who want bullets along with the feast should only come in the procession. This is just a small trailer, the rest of the film will play during the ceremony".

The Uttar Pradesh police have taken cognisance of the matter and launched a probe into it.