topStoriesenglish2568270
Newsviral
HAPUR VIRAL LETTER

'Karishma Meri Hai, Baraat Lekar Mat Aana...': Crazy Lover Sticks Threatening Letter on to-be Groom's Home in UP's Hapur

Karishma's would-be groom and his family members were shocked after reading the letter. The relatives informed the police about the incident, after which the police registered a case against the unknown person. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 01:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Karishma Meri Hai, Baraat Lekar Mat Aana...': Crazy Lover Sticks Threatening Letter on to-be Groom's Home in UP's Hapur

Hapur(UP): There is a famous saying, 'everything is fair in love and war' but a lover in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur has crossed all the lines of sanity. A man who loves a girl named Karishma has pasted a threatening poster on the walls of her would-be bride's home. In the letter, the lover warned the groom not to bring a wedding procession or he would turn the atmosphere of the procession into a crematorium. Karishma's would-be groom and his family members were shocked after reading the letter. The relatives informed the police about the incident, after which the police registered a case against the unknown person. The threatening letter has gone viral on social media.

The English translation of the letter written in Hindi reads, "Groom Montu Singh listen with open ears, Karishma is mine. Don't even dare to bring a wedding procession or I will turn the procession into a crematorium."

Also Read: Gay Partners, Identity Threat and... ACID ATTACK - Shocking Same-Sex Love-Hate Story

"Brothers who want bullets along with the feast should only come in the procession. This is just a small trailer, the rest of the film will play during the ceremony".

The Uttar Pradesh police have taken cognisance of the matter and launched a probe into it.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group