हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saudi Arabia

Karnataka man, arrested in Saudi Arabia for Facebook post, returns home after 600 days

Harish was arrested on December 22, 2019, for making blasphemous remarks about Mecca and using abusive language about the King of Saudi Arabia on Facebook.

Karnataka man, arrested in Saudi Arabia for Facebook post, returns home after 600 days
Harish Bangera welcomed by his wife and daughter. (ANI Photo)

Thirty-four-year-old Harish Bangera, an air-conditioning technician reunited with his family on Wednesday after spending as many as 600 days in a prison in Saudi Arabia for a blasphemous Facebook post he didn`t make.

Harish was arrested on December 22, 2019, for making blasphemous remarks about Mecca and using abusive language about the King of Saudi Arabia on Facebook.

However, the Karnataka police who took up the investigation of the case found that the contemptuous remarks were posted by two persons in the Udupi district by creating a fake Facebook Id in the name of the victim.

The police arrested the accused persons, Abdul Huyez and Abdul Thuyez in October 2020. The family of Bangera submitted the investigation reports to the Saudi authorities and finally managed to get him released from Saudi prison.

Bangera arrived at Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday said, he thanks the Karnataka police for finding the real culprits. He further thanked everyone who helped his family to get him released. Though the submissions were made, the courts in Saudi were not operating due to Covid-19. "Otherwise, I could have been released much earlier," he said.

Bangera was welcome by his wife Sumana, daughter Hansika and friends.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Saudi ArabiaFacebook postKarnatakaHarish Bangera
Next
Story

Caught on camera: Indore woman falls under moving train, saved by alertness of co-passengers- Watch

Must Watch

PT3M47S

Lucknow: Yogi govt honored all Olympic champions including Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra