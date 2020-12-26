Kazakhstan bodybuilder who married sex doll says she is broken, 'it will be a gift when she recovers'

Yuri Tolochko, a bodybuilder from Kazakhstan got married to a sex doll in November. Days before Christmas, he revealed that the doll tragically broke and has been sent for repairs.

The bodybuilder tied the knot with the doll named Margo in November with a dozen guests. He met her at a nightclub and was supposed to get married to her in March but the wedding got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Days before Christmas, he revealed in an interview with the Daily Star that Margo was broken and had to be repaired. “She is broken. Now she is being repaired. She's in another city.”

“When she recovers, it will be a gift for both of us.” he added and also said he will spend this holiday with friends and stay indoors.

Yuri posted pictures of his wedding on his Instagram handle and keeps his followers updated about his life. He has also posted several pictures with his wife in different outfits.