Kerala man's poetic tribute on mother's second marriage is winning hearts

Kollam: Years ago, a young boy held his mother's hand and walked out of their abusive home to start a new life. Little did that boy know, his Facebook poetic tribute to his mother on her second marriage years will leave everyone emotional: "Mother, happy married life."

Gokul Sreedhar, a 23-year-old engineer from Kollam in Kerala, penned a poem and shared it on Facebook on Tuesday to wish his mother a happy married life. Sharing a picture of his mom, he writes in Malayalam, “It was my mother's wedding. I had contemplated a lot about writing such a post. Remarriage is still a taboo for many."

Sreedhar was reportedly in Class 10, when his mother walked out of her unhappy and abusive marriage.

Recalling the painful days of the past, Sreedhar writes, “I once saw her with blood dripping from her forehead after being beaten up. I asked her why she did she bear it. I remember what Amma told me: that she was living for me and she was ready to suffer more for my sake.”

“When I left that house holding my mother’s hand, I had vowed, that I will make this (her remarriage) happen. My mother who kept aside her youth for me has many dreams to achieve and heights to conquer. I have nothing more to say. I just didn't want to keep this a secret,” he adds.

"Mother, happy married life," he concludes.

Sreedhar's emotional tribute on Facebook has over 32,000 likes so far and has been shared nearly 4,000 times.