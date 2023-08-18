trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650361
Kerala Shocker: IT Professional Enters Ladies' Washroom In Kochi Mall Wearing Burqua, Records Video On Mobile

Kerala Techie Arrested For Filimg Women's Videos: The IT techie, identified as Abhimanyu, allegedly entered a ladies' washroom in a mall in Kochi, wearing a burqa and filmed videos on his mobile.

Last Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 12:15 PM IST|Source: PTI

Kochi: A 23-year-old IT professional has been arrested for allegedly entering a women's washroom wearing a burqa in a popular mall in Kerala and recording videos on his mobile phone. The man, a B.Tech graduate, was booked for the offences under sections 354(C) (Voyeurism) and 419 (Impersonation) of the IPC and Section 66 E of the Information Technology Act on the same day, police said.

The IT techie has been identified as Abhimanyu.


 

Thereafter, he was produced before a local court which remanded the accused to 14 days in judicial custody, an officer of Kalamassery police station said. The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Lulu Mall where the accused, who works in a leading IT firm based at Infopark, wore a 'burqa' and entered a women's washroom and placed his mobile in there, police said.

He put his phone in a small cardboard box, put a hole in it for the camera to record visuals and stuck it to the door of the washroom, it said. After that, the suspect came out from there and stood in front of the main door of the washroom, it said.

Noting his suspicious and furtive behaviour, the mall's security personnel informed the police who quickly reached the spot and questioned the accused, the officer said. Questioning revealed that he had disguised himself as a woman and that he was recording the scenes in the washroom on his mobile phone, police said.

Subsequently, the burqa and the mobile phone of the accused were seized and he was taken into custody, it said. The officer said police were investigating whether the accused has carried out such acts in the past anywhere else.

