Donald Trump's knock out punch! Claims Joe Biden would 'go down in seconds' in a boxing match

Trump is at it again, the former US President who is known to not mince his words made his dislike for sitting President Joe Biden absolutley clear when he picked the latter as an opponent for a boxing match.

The millionaire ex-president thinks he could beat his successor in a boxing ring and unabashedly said 'he (Biden) would go down very quickly'. Trump, 75, was confident that Biden, who turns 79 in November "would go down in the first few seconds."

The remarks were made on Thursday at a press conference for Triller Fight Club where Trump is providing commentary along with his son, Donald Trump Jr. His comments drew a few laughs from the people present but has sent the internet into a meltdown.

Wacth Video:

"Well, if I had to pick somebody in the world, not only a professional boxer because I'll take a pass on the professional boxers—that can be a very dangerous subject. I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden because I think he'd go down very, very quickly," Trump spoke over the phone.

Some bookmakers are having a field day as they have put bets on the imaginary bout. According to website MyBookie, Biden would be a 12-1 underdog. Funnily among other imaginary matches between Trump and Andrew Cuomo or Bill Clinton or Vladimir Putin, the former president would likely be beaten.

Trump recalled an earlier comment by Biden where the current President had said '...I'd like to take him (Donald Trump) behind the barn.' The millionaire retirted, "He'd be in big trouble if he ever did."

Biden told college Democrats at the University of Miami that if he and Trump had been in high school together he would have "beat the hell out of him."