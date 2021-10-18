Korean show or Nigerian recreation: Which one is the better Squid Game?

Imitation is the best form of flattery, they say, but sometimes the copy is as good as the original, and its value increases when it’s done at a much lower budget.

A Nigerian comedy group—Ikorodu Bois—has recreated some of the scenes from the famous Netflix show Squid Game and they are absolutely on point. The group usually recreates Hollywood films, shows and music videos and post on their social media timelines for their fans and followers.

READ | Are Squid Game and House of Secrets really two different shows?

They have done the same for Squid Game and their version is also becoming quite popular.

The group has recreated the first round of the game shown in the Netflix show, which has originally been produced in Korean. The deadly doll and guards have meticulously been planned and they seem to know what they are supposed to do.

Meanwhile, Squid Game has become one of the biggest success stories of Netflix with the show earning the OTT platform valuation like never before.

Squid Game is a dark-themed tale of urban poverty and greed for a better life in Korea where some socially outcasts are asked to play a sinister game to survive and earn a huge amount of money.