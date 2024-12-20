'Kya Sorry...': Pune Woman Slaps Over 25 Times, Thrashes 'Drunk Man' For Molesting In Gov Bus; Watch

The now-viral video from inside a bus in Pune shows a woman slapping a drunk man more than 26 times after he allegedly molested her.

A video of a woman beating a drunk man who allegedly molested her on a moving bus has been doing the rounds of social media and eliciting numerous reactions from people.

The video shows the woman slapping the man not just once or twice but over 26 times after he attempted to touch her inappropriately while leaving his seat. He was reportedly sitting next to her on the bus.

Pune Woman Slaps Drunk Man 25 times for Allegedly harrasing Her inside Bus

pic.twitter.com/S5kMNynJYf — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 19, 2024

The video begins with the woman slapping the man repeatedly while he apologises for his actions. Despite the commotion, fellow passengers on the bus did not intervene, allowing the woman to continue slapping him. Eventually, the conductor stepped in, and the woman demanded that the bus be taken to the nearest police station.