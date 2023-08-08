'Lappu Sa Sachin, Jhingur Sa Ladka': Pakistani Bhabhi Seema Haider's Neighbour Roasts Sachin Meena In Viral Video - WATCH

NEW DELHI: While Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who appears to have captured millions of hearts with her extraordinary journey of love and marriage to her Indian lover Sachin Meena, continues to grab eyeballs, the spotlight seems to have now shifted to their Indian neighbour, whose witty take on their love story has left Twitter in splits.

A video of the woman went viral after she expressed her candid opinion and anger over Seema Haider and Sachin Meena’s marriage and their love story while talking to the media recently. In the video, the woman, while mocking the couple, claimed that there was nothing extraordinary about Sachin owing to which Seema had to cross the border.

She even questioned, "Aisa kya hai Sachin mei?" and used terms like "Lappu sa Sachin" and "Jhingur Sa Ladka" which soon went viral on social media. In another video, the lady appears in a green saree and says, “Pyar ke liye koi reasons hone chiye. Normal si baat hai, aadmi to hona chahiye. Vo keeda sa to ladka…jhingur sa. Vo sukha sa…kabhi tez hawa chal gai na to pata nahi kitni dur jake padega."



Anger issues comedy:

"Lappu sa Sachin" & "Jhingur sa ladka" pic.twitter.com/2DI4dliGls — Marathi Walter (@dotnagpur) July 19, 2023

While talking to the media, the woman continues to roast Sachin Meena, Seema Haider’s Indian lover and raises doubts over the Pakistani woman’s intentions for falling for such an ordinary guy.

Music producer Yashraj Mukhate, who is known for catchy remixes, has given a musical twist to the woman's hilarious rant and created a song. The video has amassed over 30 lakh views and close to 3 lakh likes on Instagram. With this, users are going wild with laughter as they watch the video.

Seena Haider, 30, who has now become popular as Pakistani Bhabhi, has been in the limelight since last month after she illegally entered India to live with her lover Sachin Meena (22) in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida.

BJP's NDA Ally Approaches Seema Haider For 2024 Polls

While Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (RPI), an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has reportedly approached Seema Haider and persuaded her to join politics and contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The development has been confirmed by the National Vice President of RPI, Masoom Kishore. "Seema Haider is a Pakistani citizen and has come to India. If Seema gets a clean chit from the security agencies and gets Indian citizenship, then Seema will be welcomed into the party. It is a law made by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar that the one with Indian citizenship can contest elections anywhere," Kishore said.

Seema Haider's Rising Profile

In a remarkable twist, Seema Haider has reportedly accepted the political offer, paving her way to become the president of RPI's women's wing and a potential spokesperson for the party.

Gujarat Businessman's Job Offer: A New Opportunity For Seema-Sachin

A Gujarat-based businessman has also meanwhile extended a generous job offer to Seema Haider and her partner Sachin Meena, presenting them with a lucrative opportunity to improve their financial situation.

Bollywood Beckons: Film Roles Offered To Seema Haider

In the midst of financial difficulties faced by Seema and Sachin, film producer Amit Jani has stepped forward with a movie role offer, providing them with an advance check to ease their financial burden. It has also come to light that Seema Haider is all set to play the role of a RAW officer in an upcoming movie 'A Tailor Murder Story', based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal. A team from Jani Firefox Production House, which is making the film, met her in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

CM Yogi Adityanath Reacts To The Seema Haider-Sachin Meena Love Story

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently addressed the speculation surrounding Seema Haider and Sachin Meena's cross-border love story, emphasizing the involvement of security agencies in determining their fate.

Seema Haider's Plea For Indian Citizenship: A Daughter-in-Law Of India

Seeking refuge in India, Seema Haider has filed a petition before President Droupadi Murmu, appealing for Indian citizenship based on her marriage with Indian citizen Sachin Meena and her deep connection to Indian culture.

Intelligence Agencies Probe: Mystery Deepens Around Seema Haider

As Seema Haider remains under investigation for her illegal entry into India and alleged links with Pakistan's spy agency ISI, intelligence agencies intensify their probe, seeking more information from various authorities.

Seema Haider's Determination To Stay in India Amid Challenges

Amidst a whirlwind of controversies, Seema Haider has proclaimed her love for India, stating her desire to embrace Indian culture and traditions and be allowed to stay in the country she now considers her own. With Seema Haider's intense grilling by intelligence agencies, her undetected journey from Pakistan to India via Nepal continues to be the subject of scrutiny, adding to the enigmatic allure of her story.