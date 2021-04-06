Lighten up your mood watching this cute kid who can't get over his cat

Cuteness is overloaded in this little one who is so into his cat that he giggles every time the kitty is shown to him. This adorable baby will grab all your attention and will engage you to forget about the stressful day you're having at work.

In the video, the toddler is seen laughing every time one of his family members shows a pet cat.

The family member is also seen hiding the cat behind the door and when the cat disappears, the sweet kiddo starts looking around to find it. And when the cat suddenly pops up, the little baby chuckles hard every time.

Watch the video:

