Lioness dog video

Lioness attacks a dog; what happens next will blow your mind—Watch

A video has been doing rounds on the internet that has taken everyone by surprise.

Lioness attacks a dog; what happens next will blow your mind—Watch
Image Credits: Pixabay image used for representation
Play

New Delhi: The animal kingdom is indeed fascinating and we often come across videos that simply blow our mind. Be it a snake swallowing several onions or cute videos of pooches goofing around, there are always surprises in store when it comes to animals! A video has been doing rounds on the internet that has taken everyone by surprise.

A lioness in Gir was caught on camera while she was engaged in a fight with a dog. Yes, you read that right. What is more surprising is the fact that the fight was won by the dog when owing to its resilience, the lioness had to retreat.

The lioness attacked the dog out of nowhere but the latter put up a tough fight. The entire episode has been captured on phone camera and is leaving people startled.

Looks like confidence can take you places in life!

