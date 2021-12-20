Little girl dances to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee with her father in viral video, internet loves it- Watch

New Delhi: After 63-year-old dadi, a cool father and daughter duo took the internet by storm with their superb dancing skills. Earlier, the desi dadi, through her video, had proved that age is just a number when it comes to the right tune.

Well, once again Harrdy Sandhu’s trending song, Bijlee Bijlee, has made the headlines yet again with another video. This time, it's a father and daughter duo grooving to the hit song, and that’s not even the best part. The viewers must note that the duo is not Indian. So yeah! One can say that Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee is now an international hit.

Pablo and Veronica posted a video on their Instagram account in which they can be seen dancing to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee. The video was posted online on December 17 and has garnered over 1 million views till now.

Watch the viral video here:

In the video, Pablo can be seen doing the hook step of Bijlee Bijlee with his daughter Veronica. The duo was seen looking at the mirror as they tried to coordinate their steps, and the clip is too adorable to miss.

The netizens also showered the video with lovely comments. “You guys are the cutest I seen on the gram!! Sending the love right back to you from India (sic),” a user wrote. “Best father-daughter duo ...lots of love from India (sic),” another comment read.

