हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Little girl plays with gigantic snake in viral video, leaves netizens in shock- Watch

The netizens were stunned to see how fearlessly the toddler played with the python.

Little girl plays with gigantic snake in viral video, leaves netizens in shock- Watch

New Delhi: A shocking video of a little girl playing with a gigantic snake is going viral on social media platforms. The video features a cute little girl wearing a red T-shirt, pants and blue sandals. 

It is likely that the clip, which sent shockwaves around the internet, was shot outside her house. At the starting of the video, the toddler can be seen chilling outside a house, when a python appears out of the blue.

This is when the camera pans out and reveals that the little girl is just calmly playing with the gigantic snake as if he was a well-trained pet. 

Watch the video here: 

The netizens were stunned to see how fearlessly the toddler played with the python. As soon as the video was posted on the internet it went crazy viral and has garnered over 91,000 views till now.

The users praised and appreciated the little girl for her brave heart. One user wrote, “Wow great..... Impressive from support india.” 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoAmazing viral videoShocking videoLittle girl videoSnake videocrazy snake video
Next
Story

Johny Lever celebrates 20 years of K3G, recreates iconic scene with son Jesse in viral video- Watch

Must Watch

PT1M54S

PM Modi's Twitter account hacked for a while