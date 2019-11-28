हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Leech

Live leeches removed from China man's throat after he complained of coughing for two months

One day, due to lingering cough, he decided to see the doctor. He claimed to have coughed up phlegm and blood, the report stated. The man first went to the hospital's respiratory department but an initial CT scan did not show anything unusual. After the scan, the doctors decided to perform bronchoscopy, after which it was revealed that two live leeches are inside his body - one in his nostrils and the other in the throat.

Live leeches removed from China man&#039;s throat after he complained of coughing for two months
Image Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational image)

New Delhi: Remember how doctors in China had removed cockroaches from a man's ear? A similar incident was reported from the country. A man got the shock of his life after he found two live leeches stuck to his nostrils and throat. Yes, you read that right. This actually happened. Daily Mail reports that the man was coughing non-stop for two months without actually realising what is happening inside his body.

One day, due to lingering cough, he decided to see the doctor. He claimed to have coughed up phlegm and blood, the report stated. The man first went to the hospital's respiratory department but an initial CT scan did not show anything unusual. After the scan, the doctors decided to perform bronchoscopy, after which it was revealed that two live leeches are inside his body - one in his nostrils and the other in the throat.

The leeches were removed with a pair of tweezers after giving him local anesthesia. 

The doctors believe that the man contracted the leeches while drinking water from the mountain streams. He often works in the wild, the report stated.  

"When he drank with water (containing the leeches), it was likely that they were very small and undetectable by the naked eye. In the past month or two, the leeches have sucked the patient's blood and grown," a doctor was quoted by Daily Mail as saying.

He is in the recovery stage now.  

