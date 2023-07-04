trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630584
Ludhiana Man Posts Video Of Dead Rat In Chicken Curry — Netizens Shocked

A Twitter user posted a video claiming that a dead rat was served in chicken curry but the restaurant owner denied the allegations saying customers are trying to defame them.

Jul 04, 2023
  • The incident is from Prakash Dhaba in Ludhiana, Punjab.
  • The restaurant denied the allegations.
  • Netizens bash restaurant for such carelessness.

In a scary incident from Ludhiana, a Twitter user posted a video claiming that a dead rat was served covered in Chicken curry gravy at Prakash Dhaba in Punjab’s Ludhiana. The video showed a heated argument between the customer and restaurant management staff where the former is seen condemning the restaurant for serving a dead rat. This bizarre video has fired up the internet and left netizens shocked. However, the restaurant owner has denied all claims and reiterated that the customers are trying to defame its reputation.

In a similar incident, a family who had visited the renowned restaurant near Vishwakarma Chowk found a dead rat in Malai Mutton. Likewise, this irked family members also provided video evidence to back their claims.

A short clip shared on Twitter showed a rat being picked from the meal they were served by the restaurant staff. The 31-second video, which gave netizens a scare, was captioned, “Parkash Dhaba Ludhiana. India serves rat in chicken curry. Restaurant owner bribe the food inspector and go free??? Very poor Kitchen standards of many Indian restaurants. Be aware.”

Similarly, a user named Raajeev Chopra also posted a video showing a rat from their order. He captioned it, “A customer at a Prakash restaurant, Ludhiana alleged that he was served a rat while ordering Mutton.”

Netizens react

The video has left internet users aghast. They bashed the restaurant for its carelessness and poor standards.

One user wrote, “Matter must be dealt strenuously by the health authorities.”

“I pity all those who ate the gravy. Customer should file a court case straightaway and people can expect heavy penalty few years down the lane,” said a second user.

Another Twitterati remarked, “Disgusting.”

“This is so scary and dangerous, the restaurant should be banned with immediate effect,” commented one angry user.

“Restaurant name should be changed to LFC Ludhiana Fried Chuha (Rat),” a user wrote.

One other comment read, “This is nothing new in Ludhiana. Here, the Owner is completely lying. The eatery joint has an unhygienic kitchen which is kept open. Large number of rats are visible. Also, there are several other famous restaurants in Ludhiana having rats.”

