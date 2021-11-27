Madhuri Dixit to Karishma Tanna: Nobody can resist this viral Instagram screen lock trend

New Delhi: Instagram trends are generally fun, especially when our favourite celebrities are involved, right?

A similar trend has emerged this week and some gorgeous ladies of the entertainment industry, including Madhuri Dixit, Munmun Dutta and Karishma Tanna among others have already jumped on the bandwagon.

So the new Instagram trend, called 'The iPhone screen lock trend' requires you to use the new screen lock filter. What you have to do is turn on your phone's camera, hop on to the new filter and stay still for some time to give the viewer an appearance of a still.

All this while, a catchy track will be played in the background while the person making the reel remains still giving a wallpaper like the notion. At the drop of the beat, you will have to make a move or dance step to refute the appearance of a screen image.

The signature track for this trend is the remix of the famous Rajasthani folk song 'Banna Re' by Chitralekha Sen.

However, if you are falling short of ideas and don't know what to do in your reel, here are some first-hand celebrity ideas to hop on the trend.

Madhuri Dixit, who looks as ravishing as always in her pretty white frock has gone with her famous, naughty wink while Karishma Tanna stole the show with her adorable smile.

Tennis player Sania Mirza also dropped her version of the trend.