Magic alert! This man turns Aladdin with a real flying carpet; Watch

New Delhi: All of us enjoyed watching cartoons during our childhood, right? And similarly, we all have that one cartoon character that we loved, adored and always wanted to meet in person.

If yours was the handsome, magical boy Aladdin, you have landed in the right place.

In a video, which has taken the internet by storm, all the Aladdin fans can see him grow alive and he is not alone, he’s got his magical flying carpet along.

If you are as excited by this as we are, Watch this amazing video without any further ado.

In the video, which was created by a content creator from Dubai named RhyzOrDie, the man turned himself to Alladin and the best part is, he has managed to bring the magic touch with his floating carpet.

The video clip features RhyzOrDie dressed as Aladdin in white and gold attire floating on his carpet in the market and streets while the people around him look completely baffled at the act.

RhyzOrDie created the 'floating' carpet by crafting a PVC pipe frame around an electronic longboard. He then fixed a carpet on top of it, to give it a magical carpet-like appearance.

And if you think that is it, you are mistaken. The YouTuber then take things to a whole new level by fixing a carpet to his surfboard and taking it on the sea for a causal surf. Just Aladdin stuff you see!

RhyzOrDie's magical 2 minutes 54-second video clips have so far garnered over 95,000 views. Two weeks back, he shared a 'behind a scenes' video of the magic carpet stunt to let his viewers know about the secrets of his ride.

In the BTS video, The YouTuber said he used an 'eFoil board' for the stunt. It means a surfboard with an electric propeller.