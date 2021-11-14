हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Man caught on camera praying to God before stealing temple cash box -- Watch

The Naupada police have arrested the accused and have recovered the stolen cash from him.

Maharashtra: Man caught on camera praying to God before stealing temple cash box -- Watch
Screen grab from the video

Thane: A thief prayed to God before allegedly stealing a cash box from a temple in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday after examining the CCTV footage of the premises.

The accused broke into the temple of Lord Hanuman in the Khopat area here on the night of November 9 and allegedly stole the cash box containing about Rs 1,000, an official said quoting a complaint by the temple's caretaker.

The CCTV footage of the place showed the thief praying before God's idol before stealing the cash box kept there, the official said.

A clip of the footage has also gone viral on social media platforms.

Watch:

 

The Naupada police arrested the accused on Saturday and recovered the stolen cash from him, the official said.

