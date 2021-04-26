Maldives bans Indian tourists, netizens brutally troll Bollywood - Here's what happened

New Delhi: The island country of Maldives was latest on the list to ban travellers from India as the latter continues to report an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases.

Though, the catch here is that the ban is for tourists going to 'inhabitated islands'. On Monday, the Ministry of Tourism, Maldives declared that hotels and resorts located at remote islands of the country will not welcome Indian tourists though they can travel to anywhere in the mainland.

"Maldives resorts and liveboards continue welcoming tourists from all countries, including tourists traveling from India. Hotels and guest houses in inhabited islands continue welcoming all tourists except those traveling from India," the tweet read.

Since the announcement the social media is having a ball poking fun at Bollywood who has been flocking to the island country pretty much since the pandemic-induced lockdown ended in India last year.

Bollywood celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff posted photos of their holiday. Even Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also flew there immediately after recovering from the infection.

The netizens have been reminding them of their 'responsibility' as India reels under the worst effect of the COVID-19 crisis.